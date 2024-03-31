Manisha Rani opens up about fall out with Elvish Yadav, reveals reason behind unfollowing him on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Manisha Rani opens up about her fall out with Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT S2 winner Elvish Yadav is surrounded by controversies due to various reasons ranging from snake poison cases to assaults. In such a situation, some people are keeping distance from him. Recently news came that Manisha Rani has unfollowed him, after which Elvish also unfollowed her. This was followed by discussions that started regarding both of them. Many people are criticising Manisha for abandoning her friend who was in trouble, while others are trying to find out the real reason for this. And seems like the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner has had enough. Manisha has come up with a new vlog and has revealed why she followed Elvish on Instagram.

Manisha Rani's new vlog reveals the truth

A very good bond was seen between Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2. After exiting the show, both worked together on many projects. Both were also making reels together on social media. But the small matter of follow-unfollow escalated so much that Elvish called Manisha's action childish, after which Manisha came forward to reveal her side of the story.

Elvish Yadav refuses to change Manisha Rani's photo

Manisha Rani told in the vlog that Elvish Yadav's friend Kataria had brought a project offer to her team. Both of them worked together on this. When the video was shared on Instagram, Elvish and Akshay Kumar were visible in the cover photo. When Manisha saw this, she objected. Manisha's team called Kataria and asked him to put the cover photo of Manisha with Elvish.

Kataria avoided Manisha Rani's team by saying that Elvish was in flight, so the cover would be updated only after his arrival. After being hanged for a while Manisha got angry, so she talked to Elvish and Elvish refused to update the new cover photo. The dancer-YouTuber also revealed in her vlog that she felt hurt by the way elvish talked to her and said that she does not need fake friends in her life. After this Manisha unfollowed him. He also described Elvish as arrogant.

