Vijay Deverakonda, Karthi groove together at an event in Chennai, video goes viral | WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting his upcoming film The Family Star, which also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Recently, the actor was in Chennai. His video of dancing with Ponniyin Selvan star Karthi at an event in Chennai is now going viral on social media. Fans went gaga seeing the power-packed duo grooving together and flooded the comment section expressing their excitement.

Fans commented with fire and heart emojis. Vijay Deverakonda even shared his Chennai trip on his Instagram post. He wrote in the caption, "Naan ungalai Kaadhalikkiren…Will come back post-release to see you all. #FamilyStar". One user wrote, "If cuteness had a face". Another user wrote, "We love you rowdy".

The makers had recently released the trailer of Family Star. Vijay took to X (Previously Twitter) to share the film's trailer with a caption that read, "This summer. In just one week celebrate, laugh, cheer, relive, and have a great time in the theaters." Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are sharing screen space for the first time in Family Star.

Family Star trailer promises to be a family entertainer, blending elements of romance, drama, and family values. With a talented cast, an engaging story, and heart-touching music, the film is likely to make a place in the hearts of fans. Family Star will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024. Produced by Dil Raju, this film will be released in three languages, i.e, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Apart from Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda also has a couple of other projects in his kitty. One such film is with actress Anushka Shetty and a film directed by Sukumar. He will also be seen making a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial. He will also star in Gowtam Tinnanuri's upcoming directorial, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela in important roles.

