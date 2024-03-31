'OMG, All of...', Netizens go gaga over Song Joong Ki's appearance in K-Drama 'Queen of Tears'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Song Joong Ki

With each passing day, the ongoing K-Drama Queen of Tears is surprising viewers with every twist and turn possible. In the latest development, the makers have unveiled the scene in which popular South Korean actor Song Joong Ki made a special appearance as Vincenzo, the female lead's divorce attorney. Netizens seeing all top-notch actors on one screen, couldn't contain their excitement. The videos of him are now going viral on social media.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Song Joong Ki looks the same way he did when I watched Vincenzo". Another user wrote, "Vincenzo BGM!! I am having goosebumps". "All three of them in one frame now please", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Song Joong Ki's name, Vincenzo is from his previous K-Drama of the same name in which he played the titular role. The popular series which was released in 2021, tells the story of a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.

Kim Ji-won and Song Joong Ki collaborated for the third time after Arthdral Chronicles and Descendants of the Sun. In Arthdal Chronicles, the duo played the role of Eun Seom and Tanya. In Descendants of the Sun, they played the character of Yoo Shi-jin and Yoo Myeong-joo.

Meanwhile, Queen of Tears is creating waves worldwide with the brilliant acting skills of the cast and intriguing storyline. The series tells the story of The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis until love miraculously begins to bloom again. Queen of Tears stars Kim Ji-won, Kim Soo-hyun, Lee Joo-bin, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon and Yoon Bomi among others. The show airs on OTT platform Netflix.

