Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Police file 524 page chargesheet; Sheezan’s bail hearing tomorrow

More than a month after Tunisha Sharma's death, Waliv Police has filed 524 pages chargesheet against Sheezan Khan. The next hearing of the case will be held on February 23. While Sheezan's bail plea will be heard tomorrow in Bombay High Court, earlier his plea was rejected by Vasai Court. A few days ago, Tunisha's family reached out to meet the Home Ministry Secretary and appealed to run her daughter's suicide case in a fast-track court. Sheezan Khan was arrested and has been under judicial custody after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide.

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on TV set

Tunisha Sharma, who had acted in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul along with Sheezan Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24, 2022. The late actress was in a relationship with Sheezan Khan but they broke up later. In the FIR filed in the matter, Tunisha Sharma's mother has claimed that Sheezan 'used' her on the pretext of marriage. She has also leveled allegations against Sheezan's family of trying to distance Tunsiha from her family and trying to 'convert' her religion.

Sheezan Khan 'drove' Tunisha to commit suicide

Inside the Court, Tunisha Sharma's lawyer said that Sheezan Khan drove her to commit suicide. He argued that he lied to her about many things when they were in a relationship. After their breakup, Tunisha was broken and she took the extreme step of taking her own life. "All the photos found are found on Tunisha's Instagram. Nothing has been found on Sheezan's Instagram handle. It means Sheezan didn't love her. He was just using her," lawyer Tarun Sharma said in Court.

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul new cast

Manul Chudasama will now be seen as the new Princess Mariam in the popular Sab TV show alongside Abhishek Nigam, who will essay the male lead, previously played by Sheezan Khan.

