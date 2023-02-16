Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new Tapu Nitish Bhulani makes dynamic entry replacing Raj Anandkat | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NITISHBHALUNI_ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah welcomes new Tapu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is the longest running sitcom in India, has been entertaining audiences over the years. The show has undergone numerous changes in recent years, with various actors leaving the cast and then being replaced by new actors. From Disha Vakani (Dayaben) to Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), several bid goodbye to the show. Recently, Raj Anandkat, aka Tapu, left the show, which disappointed many fans. Since then, they have been waiting with bated breath to see the new Tapu. The wait is over as makers are set to introduce the new Tapu of the show. While, any were hoping that the former Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, would comeback, it will now be Meri Doli Mere Angna fame Nitish Bhulani who will portray the character.

After a long wait, Nitish Bhaluni will finally play the beloved role that people have been watching for years. Nitish was officially introduced as the new Tapu by producer Asit Modi, who also urged viewers to express their support for the actor and the programme. Tapu sena was also seen elated seeing their leader.

Check out his entry:

Earlier, Raj Anadkat confirmed his exit from the show in a social media post. He wrote, "Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends, and having some of the best years of my career."

