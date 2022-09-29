TMKOC: Dayaben to return to Gokuldham society soon. Find out if it will be Disha Vakani or not?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHCOMICAL Dayaben and Jethalal

Jethalal and Daya's iconic Jodi is yet to reunite on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is one of the longest-running on Indian television. Disha Vakani, who played Daya hasn't been a part of TMKOC since 2015. Unquestionably one of the most well-known characters in the show, she has amassed a massive fan base over the years owing to her distinctive acting abilities, funny interactions and antics. Previously, it was said that Disha Vakani would return to the show and reprise her role as Dayaben. However, of late, there have been talks about replacing her with a new face.

While Dayaben is coming back in less than two months, makers are in talks with Disha Vakani. However, there is no confirmation if she returns or not. According to News18, makers are in talks with Disha Vakani and are planning to bring back the character of Dayaben by November beginning. "By October end or November beginning, you’ll be able to see Daya in the show. Makers have already approached Disha Vakani and talks with her are underway."

"Reason that they (makers) have been waiting for such a long time is because they want Disha Vakani back. She is the priority. But if she does not agree to come back, they will find a new Dayaben. In any way, the character will be back on screens in November," reports added. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 1: Canada Theatre owners receive threats ahead of Aishwarya Rai's film release

Asit Modi on Dayaben’s return

Recently, TMKOC's producer Asit Modi opened up on Dayaben’s role. He said, "Daya bhabhi is a character audience is unable to forget. People feel its absence. Disha vakani, i respect her...covid ke time I waited, I'm waiting even today and pray to God for her to return. But she has a family and has her responsibilities towards them. Like audience I am also waiting."

Talking about Disha Vakani, he added, "Try to understand Disha's point as well..she too had the hunger of doing this but after marriage, they have a separate life and responsibilities." ALSO READ: TMKOC: Dilip Joshi misses Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, talks about on-screen chemistry with Babita Ji

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Munmum Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, and others. The show has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade now and it airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

Latest Entertainment News