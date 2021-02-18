Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAMPPULAALOFFICIAL The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover to NOT return as 'Guthi'

The Kapil Sharma Show has been making the viewers laugh their hearts out since the very beginning. When the show started, actor-comedian Sunil Grover was seen playing different interesting characters like Guthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. However, after the ugly fight with Kapil Sharma, the actor decided to quit the show. Since then, fans have been waiting for his return. There has been a buzz lately that Grover is thinking of coming back to the show with his old quirk but looks like it is nothing more than a rumour.

According to the reports in TOI, Sunil Grover's close people have confirmed that he is NOT returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. While it was said that the producers have tried to mend things between the two comedians and bring them back on the stage together, Grover hasn't received any call. Recently, Sunil Grover was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's web series Tandav and his role was much applauded by the viewers. The actor had earlier claimed that he is looking forward to doing more roles in films and his focus lies there only.

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedy piece went off air in January as Kapil was gearing up to welcome his second child. During a #AskKapil session on Twitter, the comedian had revealed that he wants to spend more time with his family which is why the show is going off-air for some time. He said, "I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Later on February 1, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy. He took to Twitter to announce the same and tweeted, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil."

In December 2019, Kapil and Ginni had welcomed their first baby- daughter Anayra. In January last year, the comedian had announced the name of his little angel by sharing adorable photos on Twitter. In one of the images, Kapil was seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly. "Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image. This was the first time the comedian has shared a photograph of his newborn daughter.