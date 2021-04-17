The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra gets engaged to comedian Sanket Bhosale, shares lovestruck pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DRRRSANKET The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra gets engaged to comedian Sanket Bhosale

Popular comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are all set to enter a new phase of life as they announce their engagement on social media. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared lovestruck pictures with each other and informed their fans that they are getting married. Sugandha, who has been seen in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Dance Pus, shared a beautiful picture which was captioned, "Forever@drrrsanket #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed."

On the other hand, Sanket shared another beautiful picture from their pre-wedding photoshoot and said, "Found My Sunshine"

Sugandha and Sanket have been many times linked up in the past but had always maintained that they are very good friends. Reacting to the news, many industry friends took to the comments section and wishes the couple. Tony Kakkar wrote, "Many congratulations. How beautiful to hear that." Neha Kakkar said, "Wohoooo!!! Soo happyyy for You both Finally." Sanket also dropped red hearts on Sugandha's post.

Earlier, talking about their relationship, Sugandha had said, "We are very good friends, and woh jo 'Maine Pyar Kiya' ka dialogue hai na, ki "dosti ki hai, nibhani padegi". Toh dosti nibha rahe hain! Our chemistry is really nice, also with respect to work. Main aur kuchh nahi keh sakti."