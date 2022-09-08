The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandu aka Chandan Prabhakar quits comedy show after Krushna Abhishek

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHANDANPRABHAKAR Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar in a still from The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to come back with its third season on September 10. While fans are excited to witness new characters and the look of the show, many are disheartened that their favourite Sapna aka Krushna Abhishek won't be there to make them laugh. Now, there is another bad news for the fans: Chandu, aka Chandan Prabhakar, has also quit the comedy show. The comedian confirmed the same in a recent interview.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Chandan Prabhasr confirmed, "I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break."

On the other hand, Bharti Singh is also not a permanent part of The Kapil Sharma Show and in Season 3, she will be seen as a guest in a few episodes. She told Pinkvilla, "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too."

Bharti Singh welcomed her first child with Haarsh Limbachiyaa on April 3. The duo lovingly call him 'Gola' and frequently share photos and videos with him on Instagram and YouTube.

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek had talked about his decision to quit The Kapil Sharma Show and had clarified if his decision had anything to do with Kapil Sharma. He said that there is no conflict between them. He disclosed that he and Kapil are travelling to Australia together and that things are going well between them. Furthermore, he mentioned that The Kapil Sharma Show is also his show and that he will return soon.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma unveiled the teaser of the show. The King of Comedy also announced the first celebrity guests on the show, who are the gold medal winning girls who made the nation proud at the Commonwealth Games. The show is set to start with a bang on 10th September, every Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV.

