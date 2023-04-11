Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops TRP list; beats Anupamaa and other TV shows

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops the TRP chart

Ormax Media has released the TRP list for the year 2023. Like every week, this week too, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has retained its reign on the number one throne. On the other hand, 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein' could not show anything special this week. On the other hand, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show' are making a splash on the TRP list.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TV's comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' remains at number one this week with 73 ratings. This comedy show has been entertaining people for the past several years. Every week, the show sees an increase in entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma entertains people a lot with his explosive comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. This time the show is at number two. This week, it got 67 ratings.

Anupamaa

People's favourite TV serial, 'Anupamaa' has not achieved the same ranking this time as last week. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer 'Anupama' is at number three with 66 ratings. The TV serial 'Anupama' is going to have a new twist, which fans might like a lot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show appeared at number four this time with 64 ratings. The ratings of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra starrer 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' have gone down slightly as compared to the previous week. At this point in the TV series, a lot of trouble is being seen in Akshu and Abhi's life.

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein' has made it to the fifth spot this time with 60 ratings. Sai is about to marry Satya soon.

Radha Mohan

Shabbir Ahluwalia's 'Radha Mohan' with 59 ratings, stood at the sixth position this time.

Kundali Bhagya

Seeing the ratings of 'Kundali Bhagya', it can be said that the current track of the show is being liked by the audience, as this show of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora is at the seventh position with 55 ratings.

Bhagya Lakshmi

The TV serial 'Bhagya Lakshmi' has seen a decline in ratings. It is at number eight with 53 ratings.

Pandya Store

Pandya Store's TRP has seen a huge drop this week. It ranked ninth with 52 ratings.

Naagin 6

Colors TV's famous supernatural TV show 'Naagin 6' this time stood at the 10th position with 52 ratings. Tejashwi Prakash is in the lead role in this show.

