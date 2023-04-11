Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pic of Ibrahim flaunting his chiselled abs with Taimur grabbing eyeballs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pic of Ibrahim & Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy filming for her upcoming film, The Crew. The actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares sneak peeks of her life with fans. The siblings day was celebrated on Monday, but Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of the occasion a day later. The actress shared a picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur as they put up their t-shirts and showed their abs.

On Tuesday, Bebo took to her Instagram account and treated fans with an unseen picture of siblings Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the image, both boys flaunt their abs as they strike a pose for the camera. Ibrahim looks charming in a white t-shirt, while Taimur can be seen donning a yellow t-shirt and looking adorable. Sharing the image, Kareena wrote, "Was Siblings day yesterday or today... OR... is it everyday? Iggy (nick name of Ibrahim) and TimTim," along with a heart emoji.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor shared the post, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "It seems Taimur is working out already." Another user wrote, "Too adorable." A user also wrote, "They are setting major sibling goals."

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Nawab Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. They also have a daughter named Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has started filming for "The Crew." In the film, she will share screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Besides this, Kareena will also appear in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, which she and Ekta co-produced, as well as the upcoming film "The Devotion Of Suspect X."

