'Adipurush' director Om Raut meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: 'I find it incredible to..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Om Raut's Instgram upload

The Om Raut directorial, 'Adipurush' is one of the most anticipated films in the coming year and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The ace director Om Raut, who is known for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and the soon-to-release film 'Adipurush', recently met Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The Director on Tuesday took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the meeting. In the picture, he can be seen handing a token of appreciation to the Chief Minister.

Raut also spoke about the importance of culture and unity in India in his caption, as he wrote, "The country is made of culture. As a result of the virtues that Rajmata Jijau gave to Bal Shivaji Raje in his childhood, he emerged as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the flag bearer of Hindavi Swaraj."

He further mentioned, "I find it incredible to be presenting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. #HarHarMahadev." Bhushan Kumar, the head-honcho of T-Series, also met the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, 'Adipurush', which stars an ensemble of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, is all set to hit the screens on June 16, 2023.

Adipurush, the highly anticipated mythological film which is based on the epic Ramayana is ready to hit the big screens on June 16. The movie features Telugu superstar Prabhas as the titular character Raghava aka Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as lord Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. For the unversed, the trailer of the upcoming Hindu mythological film, 'Adipurush' triggered netizens over its content. While some people on the Internet trolled the film for the poor VFX, other sections criticised the film over the inappropriate portrayal of gods in the film.

In an interview with Indian Express, Om Raut opened up on the reactions to his film's teaser. He said: "I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium, the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can't bring it down to a mobile phone." He further mentioned: "That's an environment I can't control. Given a choice, I'd never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Kabzaa OTT release: Know when and where to watch Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra's action drama

Also Read: Amid Dalai Lama's kissing video controversy, Cardi B's tweet on 'predators' go viral; netizens laud rapper

Latest Entertainment News