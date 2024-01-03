Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Jheel Mehta gets engaged to boyfriend Aditya | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jheel Mehta gets engaged to her boyfriend Aditya

Best known for her role as a child actor Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jheel Mehta got an ideal proposal from her boyfriend Aditya. The TMKOC fame played the daughter of Aatmatran and Madhavi in the show.

Jheel Mehta took her to Gram to share the proposal video wherein she can be seen getting emotional as her boyfriend pulls out a ring, goes down on his knee, and pops THE question. And of course, she said yes. The video begins with Jheel entering the venue blindfolded, escorted by her friends. As the video progresses, Aditya can be seen dancing for her. Later, the couple partied with their friends.

The actor looked stunning in a magenta pink bodycon dress and Aditya sported a black tuxedo.

Sharing the video, Jheel wrote, "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAajKal."

Watch the video here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remained the talk of the town last year. From the cast accusing Asit Kumar Modi of harassment to the return of Dayaben, the show created a hullabaloo on social media. Fans also speculated the show going off-air. However, the show's producer Asit refuted the rumours and promised fans to bring back Dayaben.

"I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one-of-a-kind, which has not witnessed a single leap," he had said.

