Bigg Boss 17: Fans furious at Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel over mocking Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: The trio—Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar, are hogging headlines yet again. On numerous occasions, Isha and Samarth have been spotted locking horns with Abhishek. Recently, The couple made a derogatory remark against Abhishek, following which he slapped Samarth. While physical fights are against Bigg Boss rules, fans came out in support of Abhishek.

In a new promo, Isha and Samarth, yet again, can be seen mocking Abhishek Kumar over his claustrophobia. A clip is doing rounds on the internet which shows Isha and Abhishek boarding a flight together wherein the latter talks about his fear of small and enclosed spaces. However, Isha calls it a 'drama' during a fight with Abhishek.

Abhishek Kumar fans stood by the actor and stole some time to share the said video. Soon after it went viral, the Bigg Boss 17 audience came together in support of Abhishek and bashed her for her 'dirty' game. One user wrote, "discusting bully gang asai karma milega life time yad rakhogy." Another user wrote, "Who knew that jisko distraction bolke Abhishek is smiling so happily, vo Aisa use karegi Abhishek ki condition ka."

Yet another user wrote, "Really shameful what is happening in the Show. What is happening to #AbhishekKumar 's mental health is really unbearable. Shame on you guys for not calling out instantly. I felt suffocated while watching the show."

When Abhishek slapped Samarth

Several celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, came out in support of Abhishek Kumar over the fight. Reacting to the incident, the Bollywood actor tweeted, "Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17." Neil Bhatt, Ankit Gupta, Aishwarya Sharma, Kamaya Panjabi, and others also supported Abhishek on social media.

