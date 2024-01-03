'One more day of being your fiance': Ahead of wedding, Nupur Shikhare shares ADORABLE post for wife-to-be Ira

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ira and Nupur are all set to tie the knot on January 3, 2024.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to tie the knot on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, and commence their new beginning. Ahead of their big day, groom-to-be Nupur shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, ''One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much.''

Check out the post:

In the pictures, Ira can be seen wearing a beautiful maroon-coloured saree while Nupur wore a golden brown jacket over a maroon kurta and a turban on his head.

In the first picture, both are standing and posing together. In the second picture, Ira is feeding Nupur with her own hands, and in the last i.e. third picture, Nupur is seen feeding Ira. The love between them is clearly visible in the pictures shared by the groom-to-be.

Soon after Nupur shared these pictures on the platform, the couple's fans and friends in no time flooded the comment section and showered love. Actress Hazel Keech wrote, ''So much love to you both,'' with several heart emojis.

One netizen wrote, ''Great to see two good friends experiencing some very special moments together!!'' Another one commented, ''The most beautiful engaged couple in the world.''

For the unversed, Nupur Shikhare has been the trainer of Aamir Khan. He helped in many massive body transformations of Aamir. Not only this, Nupur has also given fitness training to Sushmita Sen. He also met Aamir Khan's daughter during these training sessions. Nupur also helped Ira a lot in coming out of depression. Both Ayra and Nupur are very close to each other's families and got engaged in 2022.

As per a report by IANS, their intimate wedding will be held in Mumbai, which will be followed by a court marriage. After the registration, the couple will host a lavish reception in Jaipur, which will be attended by many Bollywood celebrities.