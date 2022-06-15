Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are furious with makers & the reason is Dayaben | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ever since the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dropped teasers related to Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return to the show, fans have been showing their excitement on social media platforms. The recent promos shared by the makers had hints of Dayaben's entry into the sitcom after a gap of five long years. Producer Asit Modi also confirmed that a new Dayaben will be introduced in the show soon. However, fans who have been eagerly waiting for their favorite character to return are left disappointed after the latest episode went on air.

In the episode, Sundar who promised Gokuldham society members that he will be returning with his sister Dayaben did not come with her. This left Jethalal disappointed. In the new promo, Sundar assured Jethalal he'd go back to Ahmedabad and convince his mother to send Dayaben back in 3 months. However, Jethalal comes down to two months after negotiating with Sundar. He also announced that he will go on a hunger strike if Daya doesn't come back by then. “Jetha has set a deadline and given an ultimatum Will Daya return in 2 months?" the caption of the promo reads.

Fans reactions

This promo invited a lot of flak online as fans accused the makers are playing with their feelings. "Abbbb se taarak mehta ka ooltah chashma nahi dekhunga. Daya bhabi nahi aeeeeee," wrote a user. Another fan said, "Sab log mil kar Hum ko Pagal bana rahe hai Government Bik gayi hai." "Fans ki feelings se khelna bandh karo," a fan commented. A fan also shared, "Soo guys hum sbko phir se pagal bna diya in logo ne. Finally daya is not coming."

This is not the first time that the makers hinted toward Dayaben's entry into the show. Previously a promo was dropped where Sundar had informed Jethalal that he will be returning with Dayaben. Their conversation was intercut with shots of a woman's feet, suggesting that it is Dayaben keeping her foot in the society.

For the unversed, producer Asit Modi had previously confirmed that Disha Vakani will not be entering the show as Dayaben and they will be introducing a new face for Dayaben's role.