Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to make an appearance in THIS episode

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 12 years in July this year but one mystery that remained unsolved was about Disha Vakani's return in the show. The actress who was seen playing the role of Dayaben in the popular comedy show went on a maternity break back in September 2017 and ever since she hasn't returned. Every now and then there are reports saying that she might return soon but that event has not taken place yet. However, a few days back another actress from the show Jennifer Mistry who is seen as Mrs. Sodhi hinted about her return. And now it seems that the good news is finally happening. As per latest reports in Pinkvilla, Disha might make her comeback to the show in the Raksha Bandhan special episode of TMKOC.

The report state that there are "high possibilities of Disha to comeback to TMKOC for a special Rakhi celebration episode." However, no official confirmation about the same has been made by the makers, team or Disha herself. However, on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, she shared a special wish through a photo in which Babita tying Rakhi on Jethalal's hand while Bhide helps him. "Happy Rakshabandhan ? follow @tmkocinsta," she captioned the post.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here's when Dayaben aka Disha Vakani is returning, reveals Jennifer Mistry

Have a look:

Not just this, she has been posting a lot of pictures asking everyone to follow the show's page on Instagram. Check out:

There were talks saying that she might shoot for a special episode on the occasion of its twelfth anniversary which took place on 28 July 2020. However, the fans were left disappointed when they could not find her in the episode.

Talking about Disha's return, Jennifer earlier said, "I miss her a lot and even fans miss her a lot. But because I was in her shoes a few years ago I can totally relate to her situation. I understand right now for her, Stuti her daughter is of priority. I am sure she will be back soon. The good thing is we are in touch and whenever we miss each other we talk over the phone. We have to understand family is also important. She wanted to get married and start a family and when finally the moment has arrived we shouldn't disturb her. She's just enjoying her family life and we should let her be like that."

Meanwhile, actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Mrs Komal Hathi also spoke about Disha in her latest interview with ETimes and said, "Disha and I have done theatre together. We did a play which had a successful run of 350 shows. We also did another play in 2008. I share a great bonding with Disha and I am still in touch with her. We miss her a lot. We respect her personal decision. She is not just an artist, end of the day she is a human being and she has her commitments. We respect that decision."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage