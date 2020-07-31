Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here's when Dayaben aka Disha Vakani is returning, reveals Jennifer Mistry

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of many but one question that is everyone's mind is related to Disha Vakani's return in the show. The actress who was seen playing the role of Dayaben opposite Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi took a maternity break when her daughter was born. There were reports that she would return soon but that did not take place. Not only this, even after several years, but neither Disha returned nor the makers replaced her. But now it seems that the fans of the show might get some good news about her return soon. As per another actress of the show, Jennifer Mistry who is seen as Mrs. Sodhi in TMKOC, in her latest interview with TOI spilled beans when Dayaben will mark her return.

Talking about her return she said, "I miss her a lot and even fans miss her a lot. But because I was in her shoes a few years ago I can totally relate to her situation. I understand right now for her, Stuti her daughter is of priority. I am sure she will be back soon. The good thing is we are in touch and whenever we miss each other we talk over the phone. We have to understand family is also important. She wanted to get married and start a family and when finally the moment has arrived we shouldn't disturb her. She's just enjoying her family life and we should let her be like that."

Talking about her relation with Disha on the sets, Jennifer said, "She is the most cooperative artist and there's lots to learn from her. The way she respected and loved everyone throughout her Taarak Mehta.... journey.

We shared the same room so if I entered and she was getting her makeup done, she would immediately get up and offer the seat to me saying 'you sit get your makeup done'. I will do my own makeup. If there was a break she would give the bed to me to rest. During lunch also she and I both would get something for each other."

The show recently completed 12 years and this is the reason why everyone is quite elated. Even Jennifer who said that the feeling cannot be describer in words. She said, "Everyday was a new day and each day something new and interesting would happen on-screen and off-screen. We had so many beautiful memories while shooting. We never got bored of shooting or coming to work ever. The festival celebrations that we have done were the most amazing ones."

Meanwhile, another piece of good news dropped for fans when got to know that the show has taken the top spot on the TRP charts after the lockdown. Following the show was new daily soap, Anupamaa, helmed by Rupali Ganguly. The third spot was taken by Kundali Bhagya starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya.

