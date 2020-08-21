Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BALWINDER SINGH SURI Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: SRK's co-star Balwinder Singh Suri begins shooting for role of Sodhi?

Popular daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully from the past 12 years. Week after week, the show has been surprising its audience with its great performance at the TRP charts. Not just the comic storyline but the actors too are the reason behind the show's success. However, the show has also grabbed the limelight for the quitting of various actors Dayaben aka Disha Vakani being the first. The last we heard it was Gurucharan Singh who played the role of Mr. Roshan Singh Sodhi who bid goodbye to the show. There wasn't any official confirmation about the same but now it seems that the makers have finally found a replacement who has also started shooting for the show and he's none other than actor Balwinder Singh Suri. For those who want to know he is, you will well remember him as one of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in film Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

The latest report in Spotboye states that Balwinder Singh Suri is all set to be seen as Roshan Singh Sodhi in TMKOC after Gurucharan Singh's exit. A source close to the portal said, "Balwinder has already begun shooting on the sets from this week. The makers waited for Gurucharan Singh to come back and join the show but considering his father's health, the actor has decided to take a break from the show and be with him. Hence, they got Balwinder on board and started shooting with him for future episodes."

Talking about other projects of Balwinder, he has been a part of films like Loafer, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Dhamaal. Although neither makers nor the actor have officially confirmed the update.

Another actress after Disha, Neha Mehta who plays Anjali Taarak Mehta in the show has also left the show. A source informed Spotboye, "Neha informed her decision to the makers in advance and they tried to hold her back and convince her to stay back. But the actress has some different plans for her career and hence she chose to say goodbye."

Coming back to Gurucharan, he has been long associated with TMKOC. He has been a part of the show since 2008 when it began however in the year 2013, he quit the show over creative differences with the show makers. However, he later returned after a year and now has again bid goodbye.

