Super Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor's epic reaction as Anurag Basu asks to add Alia Bhatt's name to Kapoor family

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Shilpa Shetty as the judge of the dance-based reality show Super dancer Chapter 4. The diva received a warm welcome on the show and the contestants were seen giving stellar performances of Karisma's popular songs. While the actress enjoys the dance, she also enjoyed the fun banter with co-judges Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

A video has gone viral from the show in which Karisma Kapoor is seen gesturing to lock her lips as Anurag Basu asks her to add actress Alia Bhatt to the Kapoor family since she is dating Ranbir Kapoor. The video shows a contestant asking Karisma about all the actors in her family. The actress counts from Prithviraj Kapoor to Zahaan Kapoor who is all set to make his acting debut this year.

As Anurag Basu asks Karisma to add Alia Bhatt's name as well, she is seen doing a gesture of locking her lips and did not say anything. This leaves everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, contestant Pruthviraj and super guru Subhronil performed on the song 'Phoolon sa chehra tera' and depicted Karisma's journey through the act from a child to an adult. The act came alive through pictures of the actress projected as the backdrop. She brought an entire rack of shoes for him, with five different styles! An overjoyed Pruthvi was confused as to which pair to choose from but Karisma assured him that all the shoes were his.

Karisma Kapoor said: "I loved it guys, thank you so much. I am feeling very emotional. Really, suddenly I am just feeling overwhelmed. Firstly, both of you have amazing energy. Thank you so much for this beautiful tribute.It's very special to me."

Karisma went on to add that: "My entire family is Pruthvi's fan and brought a surprise gift for the little boy."