Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani receives warm welcome in his hometown Bathinda

Sunny Hindustani returns to his hometown Bathinda after winning Indian Idol 11 .

Sunny Hindustani received a warm welcome as he returned to his hometown Bathinda, Punjab after winning Indian Idol 11 winner. Locals were elated with his arrival and flooded him with request for selfies and autographs. Sunny Hindustani worked as a shoe shiner before auditioning for Sony TV's singing reality show.

Sunny's journey made everyone emotional on the show. In a conversation with IANS, Sunny recalled, ''I had fought with my mother. A friend had told me about the audition. My friends used to say that I sing very well and asked me to try my hand at it. I gave it a shot.”

“When I was announced as the winner... the happiness, I can’t express. I am speechless,” he said recalling his victory moment. His mother had lifted the trophy with him on Indian Idol 11 stage. “When my name was announced, I saw a huge smile on her face. It felt really good,” he told IANS.

Sunny Hindustani was awarded a cheque of Rs 25 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television, a car and one song contract with T-Series in their next movie. Veteran singer Amit Kumar has also signed for a song.