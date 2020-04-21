Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman posts emotional video message for fans amid Ramayan re-telecast. Watch

Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman has a message for his fans

Ramayan re-telecast has not only made people nostalgic but also introduced some fine actors to the younger generation unaware of such a gem Indian TV once created. The character of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar show has captured the attention of millennials because of his savagery. His dialogue delivery style is inimitable. Internet is so much in love with Lakshman that it went on to give him the tag of 'First Angry Man'. Sunil Lahri who plays Lakshman is overwhelmed with all the love he has been getting after the rerun of the show. In a video shared on Twitter, he thanked fans for immense support and unconditional love he has been showered with.

In the video, Sunil Lahri expressed gratitude and assured his fans that he will continue to entertain them in all way possible. Promising to never let them down, he said that his journey has been this long only because of motivation and support he has been receiving. He shared the video along with the caption: "Dhanyvad. Mere Sabhi shubhchintakon ko Mere chahane Wale Or aur mere kam ki Tarif Karne Walon Ko. I love you all".

Dhanyvad🙏🏼 Mere Sabhi shubhchintakon ko Mere chahane Wale Or aur mere kam ki Tarif Karne Walon Ko😊 I love you all... 🌹😘 pic.twitter.com/LJpABFXgO1 — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 21, 2020

Sunil Lahri's pictures from his younger days have left everyone gushing over his drool-worthy looks. Memes are all over the internet and new fans want to know more about him. The actor sportingly took the meme-game happening on the internet and said that he has been loving them. Reacting to the memes doing the rounds on social media, Sunil told KoiMoi, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."

#Ramayan #Doordarshan



Patience i have Patience i need

in life in life pic.twitter.com/6kZ8mJ66FM — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) April 7, 2020

Sarcasm, savage, beffiting replys started after 2000



People before that:

Laxman #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/jhe8iDfVnF — i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) April 13, 2020

A couple of days back, Sunil shared a picture of himself watching the episode of 'Meghnad Vadh' from Ramayan. When a user commented that it's not good for eyesight to watch the screen from so close, Sunil replied that his fans' had asked him to share a photo of him watching the show. Hence, he had to click it this way.





Watching Meghnath Vadh pic.twitter.com/lV0VElo4ec — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 16, 2020

Sunil even featured in a couple of Bollywood movies. He made his Bollywood debut with 1980 film The Naxalites, in which he romanced Smita Patil. Later, he was also seen in movies like Aai Barsaat and Baharon Ke Manzil.

