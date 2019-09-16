Image Source : TWITTER Sunil Grover to be back on The Kapil Sharma Show as Rinku Bhabhi?

Comedian Sunil Grover is thoroughly missed on The Kapil Sharma Show. Whether it is his whacky Dr Mashoor Gulati or Rinku Bhabhi, his characters have been etched on our minds. Now, we might as well get to see Sunil Grover as Rinku Bhabhi in Kapil Sharma's show TKSS. Yes, you read that right! While there have been several speculations of Sunil reuniting with Kapil in the past, a recent tweet by the Bharat actor has accelerated such rumours.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sunil Grover said, "Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot baaki ... mere husband mujhko",

Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. 🙏 baaki ... mere husband mujhko... — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2019

For the uninitiated, Mere Husband Mujhko is a music video starring Sunil Grover as Rinku Devi. The funny video was widely liked by the audience all over and, it became a huge buzz on YouTube.

Now, this tweet by Sunil Grover has raised eyebrows everywhere and, fans are simply hoping for the reunion between Kapil and Sunil.

Aa jaiye ab kapil show me dr saahab... Aapki aur kapil tu tu mai mai me maza bhut aata tha.. Kapil: kaun sa doctor baalti leke aata hai

Mashoor: mai le ke aata hai.. Dekh rhe ho fir bhi puch rhe ho.. Hun... — Abhishek Sikarwar [ 💯% follow 🔙 ] (@abhishek_soul44) September 15, 2019

"I miss you so much in ur avtar of rinku bhabi no one can beat or take ur place on this slot pls come back we miss you doctor gulati pls as ur fan as ur audience we want to see u more pls", a user said.

Another tweeted, "Sunil Bro....Please come back to TKSS...We Miss you a lot".

Sunil Grover was last seen on the big screens in Salman Khan's Bharat, which did excellent business at the box-office.

