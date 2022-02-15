Smriti Irani aka Tulsi returns to TV with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi | Know date, time & other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/EKTAKAPOOR Smriti Irani aka Tulsi returns to TV with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi | Know time, date & other details

Ekta Kapoor's iconic show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' that aired 22 years ago is finally making a comeback on Television. Yes, that's true! The daily soap which has a runtime of over 1,800 episodes over eight years will air once again on February 16. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the show starred Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay playing the role of Tulsi and Mihir. The announcement of the same was made by Ekta on her Instagram handle with a caption reading, "Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara.

Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par. @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy amarupadhyay_official How did you feel after watching this promo, itne saalon ke baad?" The TV Czarina also treated fans with a promo video of the same.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the show had Ronit Roy, Gautami Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, Sudha Shivpuri, and others. Here's everything you need to know about the show once again before it hits your television screens.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi start date: Beginning from February 16

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi timings: 5pm

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will air on StarPlus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired first on July 3, 2000. It rules the TRP charts and was remembered for a number of reasons, especially Mihir's death and rebirth.

Apart from showing the household drama, the show also focussed on several social issues like women empowerment, marital rape, and others. It made Smriti Irani a household name thus making everyone want a bahu like her.

