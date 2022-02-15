Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HARRDYSANDHU/PALAKTIWARI Palak Tiwari cannot forget how Harrdy Sandhu's pants fell during 'Bijlee Bijlee' shoot. Watch funny video

Harrdy Sandhu is not only known for his hit Punjabi tracks but also for his social media posts. He is quite active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. The singer who is currently enjoying the massive success of his song 'Bijlee Bijlee' shared yet another video on his handle that will leave you ROFLing. Shot during the filming of the song, the video showed Palak Tiwari and Harrdy doing the hook steps along with a group of dancers. What caught everyone's attention was the moment when Sandhu's joggers fell off while dancing revealing his other pair of pants. This left not just the dancers but also Shweta Tiwari's daughter laughing.

The video was shared by Harrdy himself who wrote in the caption, "Yeh bhi hua tha..," along with a laughing emoji. The clip caught the attention of not just his fans but also Palak who responded to the same with a comment reading, "How did I actually forget about this!!! (laughing emoji)."

Speaking about Harrdy, he is known for crooning various popular tracks like-- Backbone, Naah and Kya Baat Ay.

Meanwhile, for Palak, she happens to be one of the most followed celebrity kids in the town. She was recently in the news when she was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of former couple Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh. Their video went viral like wildfire and sparked dating rumours.

On the work front, Palak will next be seen in her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter. While for Ibrahim, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.