Sidharth Sagar breaks silence on reports of him quitting 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Sidharth Sagar is making headlines after rumours about him quitting The Kapil Sharma Show surfaced. He has been entertaining the viewers with his different characters, like selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh and Sagar Pagletu. The buzz disappointed fans as Sidharth is one of the finest comedians on the show. Several reports surfaced about his exit from the show, which stated that the reason behind Sidharth's decision was said to be monetary issues with the producers of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sidharth reportedly wanted a hike in his fees, but the makers were not willing to raise his remuneration, and therefore, he decided to quit the show. Now, the comedian has finally reacted to the rumours of his exit from the show.

On Thursday, Sidharth went live on Instagram and addressed the rumors. The comedian clarified that he will continue to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show and called the rumours "baseless." He said that fans will continue to see him on Kapil Sharma's show, adding that the entertainment will never stop. He further stated that he had a conversation with Kapil Sharma and the channel and they are on good terms. Sidharth closed by urging everyone not to trust false stories about him leaving the show.

Meanwhile, last year, in September, when the show returned with a new season, Krushna Abhishek decided to exit over monetary issues; later, comedian Chandan Prabhakar also left the show mid-way as he had signed a new film.

However, Krushna Abhishek had talked about his decision to quit The Kapil Sharma Show and had clarified if his decision had anything to do with Kapil Sharma. He said that there is no conflict between them. He disclosed that he and Kapil are travelling to Australia together and that things are going well between them. Furthermore, he mentioned that The Kapil Sharma Show is also his show and that he will return soon.

