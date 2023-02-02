Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan loses his calm after Shalin Bhanot says Shiv deserves to win more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHIVTHAKARE9 MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare from the sets of Bigg Boss 16

As Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards its final weeks, contestants seemed to lose their patience more easily. In the upcoming episode rapper, MC Stan will be seen breaking into tears after co-contestant Shalin Bhanot says Shiv Thakare deserves to win more than him. A promo shows that the rapper got teary-eyed after a conversation Shalin mentioned to Stan that Shiv Thakare deserved to win slightly more than him. Stan did not like the comment and cried a day later talking about it. He felt bad about what Shalin said.

A banter-filled conversation took place between Stan and Shalin where Stan says how everyone makes fun of his expensive shoes, and his diamonds as if they aren't rich at all. After the torture task, Shalin comes to Shiv, Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer to sit with them saying that it was just a task and they are his friends. Stan and Nimrit taunt him, but later Stan tells Nimrit and Shiv that Shalin had once told him that 'Shiv deserved to win more than him'. Stan shared that these words have been etched on his mind.

MC Stan initially wanted to leave the show and is now giving a tough fight for the trophy. He has not only managed to come so far staying real but his strong views and fearless attitude is what wins audiences' hearts. In the previous episode, Bigg Boss gave the contestants a chance to retrieve the prize money and they were divided into two teams. Bigg Boss tasks the non-mandali members to hold a buzzer for an hour while tied with a harness and distracted by the mandali.

The task went a little wild when Nimrit, Shiv and Stan splashed water on their faces mercilessly and even put hair removal cream on Shalin's body. Later the non-mandali member completed the task successfully and Archana swore to take revenge on mandali. Well, let's see how the contestants perform when the tables are turned.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

