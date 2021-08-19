Shilpa Shetty brings back her charm to Super Dancer Chapter 4, watch viral promo video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Still of Shilpa Shetty from Super Dancer Chapter 4

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who has been judging Super Dancer since its first season took a short break from the dance reality show after her name was marred in a porn films case related to the arrest of her husband and businessman Raj Kundra. After missing the last few episodes, she has finally returned to the show to take up judging duties. the makers of the show have also released the promo of the said episode.

In the promo video, which is now going viral on social media, Shilpa can be seen as her charming self. She's seen wearing a beautiful blue saree. She is also seen enjoying the performances and showering praise on the contestants along with co-judges Anurag Kashyap and Geeta Kapur. Watch the video here:

For the unversed, in Shilpa's short absence from the show, popular celebrities like actress Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood couple Genelia D’Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh and actors Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee had filled in as guest judges.

Talking about Raj Kundra's alleged pornography case, Mumbai police arrested the businessman on July 19 for alleged creation of pornographic content. He had applied for anticipatory bail in a cyber department case. And now the Bombay High Court had granted interim relief to the businessman.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.

coming back to Shilpa, the actress recently made her Bollywood comeback through her latest release on Disney Plus Hotstar 'Hungama 2.' The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. Next, she has Sabbir Khan’s 'Nikamma' where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.