Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz reacts to father's rape allegations: He is not wrong, justice will be served

Bigg Biss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has been reportedly accused of raping a 20-year-old girl. A case has been registered in Amritsar against him after the girl filed a complaint on May 19. As per TOI report, Senior superintendent of police, Amritsar, rural, Vikramjit Singh Dugga informed that the police had registered a case 376, 506 IPC at police station Beas and had begun investigations. However, he said police have not arrested anyone in the case, the report further added.

While Shehnaaz Gill, who has been ruling the social media these days, hasn't reacted to the allegations, her brother Shehbaz Badesha has broken his silence on the matter. Talking to Spotboye, he said, "Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proof that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for the recording of it."

Shehbaz further revealed that he and his sister do not know the girl as they have shifted to Mumbai for quite some time now. He stressed that his father is innocent and it is just done to defame him. Asked if he or Shehnaaz will be travelling to Amritsar to be by their father's side, he added, "For now, we are very much in Mumbai and don't have any such plans. I am busy with calls since morning and I would like media to cooperate with us."

According to the TOI report, Investigating officer, Inspector Harpreet Kaur revealed that the girl informed the police that on May 14 she went to Beas to meet a male friend Lucky Sidhu. It was around 5:30 pm that Santok Singh forced her to sit inside a car and raped her at gunpoint, the report suggests.

