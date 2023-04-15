Sheezan Khan enjoys Iftaar party with his sister Falaq Naaz, shares glimpses with family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sheezan Khan's Instagram uploads

After his bail, TV actor Sheezan Khan is trying to settle back to normal life. Recently the actor shared some glimpses from the Iftaar party hosted by his sister Falaq Nawaz. He shared some good fun-filled moments with his family. He also called out his cousin for missing out on the party to attend some ‘zaroori kaam’, which turns out to be watching an IPL match. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor was taken to custody after his co-star and ex-girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma, died on the sets of the show.

Sharing the videos on his Instagram stories, he tagged his sister Falaq Naaz and also posted a picture with her. For the Iftaar party, he wore a Pathani salwar with a kurta and wrote, “My Forever Love For Pathani..So Yeah.. That’s The Look For Now.. (sic)”.

For the unversed, Sheezan was detained by Mumbai police on suspicion of aiding suicide following the passing of late actress Tunisha Sharma, and was given bail last month. He also paid tribute to Tunisha Sharma in his first Instagram post following his release from custody. He uploaded a video on his social media that featured a collection of videos with Tunisha. Sheezan also wrote a Hindi poem. On December 24, Tunisha was discovered deceased on the "Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" sets.

Sheezan posted a throwback film of the late actress reminiscing about their heyday on the show's sets. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Nazar 2 actor shared a throwback video in which he was seen having a sun fun time with Tunisha Sharma, on and off shooting. Along with the video, he wrote a poem for the late actress and captioned it, "For mine and only TUNNI".

Tunisha Sharma’s death case

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha was found dead on the "Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" sets. Sheezan was accused of aiding suicide by Tunisha's mother. Sheezan was granted bail on March 4. According to reports, Sheezan and Tunisha were dating, and according to Sheezan's mother, their separation caused Tunisha to kill herself. According to Sheezan's family, Tunisha was depressed, and they made every effort to help her.

