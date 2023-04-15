Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Palak Tiwari decodes Aryan Khan's personality; reveals 'he’s more like a quiet kinda guy'

Palak Tiwari spoke about what she likes about Aryan Khan and how their personalities match in a recent interview during the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2023 16:49 IST
Aryan Khan and Palak Tiwari
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aryan Khan and Palak Tiwari's Instagram uploads

The young diva, Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. While promoting the film at Sidharth Kanan's talk show, she revealed many details about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan. While talking about Aryan Khan, she called her a ‘sweet, genuine guy’. The actor also spoke about how their personalities are alike and revealed that Aryan is ‘exactly how he seems to be’.

On the show, when Palak Tiwari was asked to share her feelings about meeting Aryan Khan, the actress said, “He is a very sweet guy. He is exactly how he seems like. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice, and quite a good guy. He’s always on his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

Watch the full interview here:

She also revealed that she and Aryan Khan has a very similar personality and said, “After exchanging pleasantries, he tends to retreat to a quiet corner. His enigmatic personality is part of his charm and makes him all the more charming. I am also not very good at socializing. I will only be with the two-three girls that I know at parties". Palak also cleared the air about the link-ups with Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She clearly rubbished all the dating rumours and said that they are good friends.

Meanwhile, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the theatres on Eid. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan in the lead role, with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari among others. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the South Indian film Veeram. The film marks Salman Khan’s first Eid release in theatres after a gap of over 5 years.

