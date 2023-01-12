Shark Tank 2: Namita Thapar walks out after verbal spat with Anupam Mittal, says 'Keep your ego...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YUNHI_02 Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal from the sets of Shark Tank India

Season 2 of Shark Tank India seems unstoppable in gaining praise from the audience. From being the first-ever business reality show in India to giving opportunities to all kinds of fields ranging from tech and medical to grooming, the show has maintained the pace in the TRP race. Apart from the unique pitches, now the show is making headlines due to a tiff between the sharks. In the recent promo shared by Sony TV, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal were seen having a heated argument over some pitch.

The promo showed a woman representing the Nestroots brand. It is an Indian brand that is already present in more than 1 lakh homes. “We give kitchen, dining, decor, furnishing solutions,” she said. Vineeta was quite impressed, but Peyush questioned whether the company was currently profitable. The business owner responded by saying her net profitability is between 16 and 19 percent. All judges were quite impressed by the pitch.

Watch the promo here:

Shark Vineeta (CEO Of Sugar cosmetics) quickly offered Rs 65 lakh for 4 percent equity with Anupam, Aman got furious and said, “Kabhi toh kisi aur ko leliya karo yaar (Ask someone else too sometimes).” Anupam did not hold back and added, “Tum value nahi add karte ho yaar sirf herogiri karte ho (you only act smart, add no value).” To this Aman replied, “Hero will stay a hero and villain will stay a villain” and offered Rs 65 for 5 percent and asked Vineeta to choose the person with whom she wants to join hands with.

The argument went ugly when Anupam said, "It doesn’t matter what you think yaar.” and Namita walked away from the show saying, “Not okay, you need to keep your ego in check." Well, walking out of the show amid disagreements among the judges seemed a bit serious. Shark Tank India Season 2 airs only on Sony TV and SonyLIV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM.

