Shah Rukh Khan is fourth richest actor in the world. Can you guess who is the wealthiest?

Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is a megastar yet again, with his name in the Top 5 of the most richest actors in the world. The 'King Of Romance' has been in the industry for more than three decades and has achieved what others couldn't in their lifetime. Not only in India, but he has also earned mass popularity across the countries and oceans. According to the World Of Statistics data released on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan is the fourth richest actor in the world while American comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is the wealthiest.

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor in the Top 10 list of ‘Richest actors in the world' alongside superstars like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Robert De Niro and others. The Pathaan actor's net worth is claimed to be $770 million. It is not surprising as SRK lives in one of the costliest bungalows with his family. SRK's house Mannat is reported to be priced at Rs 200 crore. On the other hand, the actor's vanity van itself is reported to be worth Rs 5 crores. It is said to be one of the most luxurious vanity vans in Bollywood.

American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer Jerry Seinfeld is the world's richest actor with a net worth of $1 Billion. He is most remembered for playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom Seinfeld. On the list of ‘Richest actors in the world', Seinfeld is followed by Tyler Perry with the same net worth of $1 Billion and Dwayne Johnson with $800 million worth of wealth. Check out the complete list here-

Top 10 Richest Actors in the World

1- Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

2- Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

3- Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

4- Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

5- Tom Cruise: $620 million

6- Jackie Chan: $520 million

7- George Clooney: $500 million

8- Robert De Niro: $500 million

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Projects

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after four years with his upcoming action-thriller film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Recently, the makers also released the much-awaited trailer of the film as well which instantly went viral. Also, Pathaan belongs to the spy universe of Yash Raj Films, and also sees the return of Ashutosh Rana's character from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War'.

Pathaan is also the most anticipated film of 2023 according to IMDb. The film is slated to be released in Telugu, and Tamil as well on January 25.

