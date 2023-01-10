Shah Rukh Khan wants to touch Oscars trophy, has funny request to RRR star Ram Charan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan launched the trailer of Pathaan in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Shah Rukh Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming action film Pathaan on social media platforms on Tuesday. The much-awaited film will hit the big screens on January 25 and all eyes will be on how it performs at the box office. Meanwhile, after launching the trailer of Pathaan, SRK indulged in fun banter with RRR star Ram Charan on Twitter. The Bollywood star also tweeted in Telugu to connect with the fans ahead of the release of the dubbed version in the South. Fans are loving SRK's candid and good-humoured nature while he interacted with Ram Charan. He also expressed his desire to the Telugu star.

SRK wants to touch the Oscars trophy

After the trailer of Pathaan was released, Ram charan reacted to it on social media and wrote, "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best!

@iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before (sic)." In response, SRK rooted for RRR at the Oscars and wrote, "Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it (sic)." At the Oscars, RRR is nominated in Best Song - Motion Picture category for Naatu Naatu. The Oscars ceremony will be held in LA on January 24.

Read: India at Golden Globes: Before RRR, these movies and artists won the Hollywood award

SRK interacts with Thalapathy Vijay

SRK also interacted with Vijay on Twitter after the launch of Pathaan trailer in Tamil. Vijay praised the upcoming film and wrote, "Wishing

@iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan (sic)." In response, SRK said, "Thank you my friend @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon (sic)." There are rumours that Vijay might play a cameo role in SRK's Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. It will release in June, later this year.

Read: Varun Dhawan shields Citadel co-star Samantha from trolls, says 'Sam is glowing'

Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. It is directed by Siddharth Anand. With this movie, YRF is also launching its 'spy universe', which will connect Tiger and War franchises as well.

Latest Entertainment News