Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Promo: Rubina Dilaik is back as Saumya to bring new twist in the tale

TV actress Rubina Dilaik was already a household name, all thanks to her daily soap 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.' After her appearance and victory in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, her fans wanted her to make an appearance in the show once again. Their wish has finally been granted as Saumya is finally back in the Colors' popular show. The makers on Tuesday shared the promo featuring Rubina all set for her re-entry post the generation leap. In the video, she can be seen wearing a beautiful printed saree, dancing and announcing her return. She has been giving hints to her fans about the same but the promo was shared today.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the channel shared the promo and wrote, "Milne wala hai aapko ek pyaara sa surprise! Kya kardi hai inke swaagat ki taiyaari shuru? Dekhiye #Shakti, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

A few days back, Rubina shared two stills of herself all decked up in a saree and wrote, "Reviving," and "Reinventing."

Speaking to TOI in an interview the actress revealed that she was approached by the producer of the daily soap, Rashami Sharma, a few days after her exit from the reality show.

There were many who speculated that Rubina's appearance will only be for a few episodes but the claims were rejected by her as she said, "That time around, the concentration was perhaps on the big leap they were taking. Jis soch ko lekar I had left the show, ussi soch ko respect karte the makers have got me back. I am very excited about my return. I have adopted my baby again. And let me tell you that it's not just for 3/4 episodes; it's going to be sufficiently long."

Apart from the show, Rubina will also be seen in a music video opposite Paras Chhabra.

She was last seen in Neha Kakkar's latest song 'Marjaneya' also featuring her husband Abhinav Shukla.