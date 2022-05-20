Shailesh Lodha to host talent show Wah Bhai Wah after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Shailesh Lodha to host talent show Wah Bhai Wah

Actor and poet Shailesh Lodha is all set to embark on a new journey after doing the long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 14 years. IndiaTV has been bringing you all the latest updates on Shailesh's upcoming show as host for which he has been shooting on a set in suburban Mumbai for the past 10 days, and now, we have learnt that the poetry-based talent hunt show has even got a title.

Shailesh's new show will be called 'Wah Bhai Wah'. It will give a platform to up and coming poets to showcase their talent as they entertain the public. The show will be full of humour and satire and poets from all over India will be presenting their writings in front of a studio audience, later aired on national TV. It will go on air before mid-June and all the preparations are ongoing for a grand launch. Shemaroo TV will be bringing this show exclusively to the telly viewing audiences.

As for the format, each episode of Wah Bhai Wah will invite 3 participants who will have the opportunity to floor the audience with their poetry. Shailesh will not only be hosting the show, but he will further encourage the talents by presenting some of his poems in front of them and the audience in every episode. Since it is not a contest show, there won't be any judges or rating system. Rather, Wah Bhai Wah will look to encourage literature from every nook and corner of the country.