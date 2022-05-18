Shailesh Lodha shoots for new show as host after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | EXCLUSIVE PICS

Follow us on Shailesh Lodha has been shooting for a new show in Mumbai

The actor is said to have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 14 years

The new show's official announcement will be made very soon by the makers with a promo launch

IndiaTV was the first to reveal the details of actor and poet Shailesh Lodha's new show as host after reports surfaced that he has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In a follow up to the news, we have got you exclusive pictures from the set in Mumbai where Shailesh has been busy setting up and shooting for his upcoming poetry-based show, set to air on Shemaroo TV in June.

Shailesh will be hosting this show which will give an opportunity to the up and coming poets a platform to showcase their talent. We have it from sources that Shailesh has been busy with the shoot for a week now and things are rolling ahead at a good pace.

In the images, we can see that Shailesh is being briefed by one of the crew members as he exits his vanity van. In other instances, he is seen on set where the audience and the show participants are seated. In some other instances, Shailesh is seen jamming with the musicians and with the camera persons.

We have also learnt that the announcement of Shailesh's new show will happen very soon with a promo launch and the official title reveal. Amid reports of him ending his 14-year-long association with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans of the comedy show will surely is upset. However, his new show is certainly a glimmer of hope for the fans who enjoy Shailesh's poetry. With this new venture, Shailesh will also be returning to his first love, i.e. poetry and connect with the fans beyond scripted TV.