Shaheer Sheikh's first pic with daughter Anaya and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor is sure to melt your heart

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh on Wednesday (October 20) treated his fans and followers with an adorable family pictures, featuring his daughter and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. Shaheer and Ruchikaa who celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday welcomed their first child, a baby girl in September this year. They named their daughter Anaya. Ever since Shaheer made this announcement his fans have been eagerly waiting to see the face of their child.

He captioned the picture, ‘"#fullhouse."

However, it seems like that the celebrity couple need some time to reveal the face of their baby girl to the social media world. Therefore, Shaheer chose to apply a sunny sticker on her daughter's face.

But his fans couldn't stop themselves from showering their love on the cute picture. Actress Pooja Banerjee wrote, "Awwleeee touchwood. Soo cute @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh." Ekta Kapoor sent across anniversary wishes to the couple.

Sharing the good news with his fans Shaheer had posted an adorable picture with Ruchikaa and wrote, "Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers#Anaya."

This is not the first time that a celebrituu couple refrained from sharing pictures of their newborns on social media. Actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh,took their time before they revealed the faces of their babies.

For the unversed, Shaheer and Ruchikaa had a court marriage in November last year. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family.

On the professional front, Ruchikaa Kapoor is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others. The actor is currently being seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Erica Fernandes.

