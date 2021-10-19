Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor celebrate first wedding anniversary with mushy posts; Hina Khan showers love

Follow us on Image Source : IG/SHAHEER SHEIKH, RUCHIKAA KAPOOR Shaheer Sheikh, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor celebrate first wedding anniversary with mushy posts

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh completed 1 year of marital bliss with his beautiful wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. To mark their special day, Ruchikaa took to Instagram and shared a mushy picture with the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor she also penned a heartfelt note alongside the couple's photograph. "Marry someone who laughs at all your jokes…especially the bad ones #lifeofadventure #1down #MadUs"

In the adorable picture, Shaheer and Ruchikaa can be seen laughing their hearts out as they get clicked.

The actor also shared a picture on his Instagram stories with the caption, "And just like that…Hulk & Batman lived happily ever after!..… #LoveisLove #MadMe#thegirlwithcurls #MySuperhero."

For the unversed, Shaheer and Ruchikaa had a court marriage in November last year. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family. Both Shaheer and Ruchika welcomed their first child, a baby girl in September this year. They named their daughter Anaya.

Sharing the good news with his fans the actor posted an adorable picture with Ruchikaa and wrote, "Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers#Anaya."

On the professional front, Ruchikaa Kapoor is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others. The actor is currently being seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Erica Fernandes.

