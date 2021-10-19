Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu's twin daughters turn 5: Proud father pens heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANVIR BOHRA Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu twin daughters Bella and Vienne turn 5

Television's adorable couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's twin daughters have turned 5. The doting father took to social media on Tuesday (October 19) to pen a touching note for daughters Bella and Vienne. To make the occasion even more special, Karanvir dropped a lovable throwback picture of his daughters and wished them to conquer the world and acknowledge that they always have their father's back. For the unversed, Karanvir and Teejay became proud parents to twin girls, Bella and Vienna in 2016.



Sharing the post, Karanvir wrote, "My lil dolls @twinbabydiaries you are 5 today and I can’t express in words the joy you both have brought in our lives… I can never imagine you girls becoming all big and mature…. For me you will always be these 2 lil puddings.I have so much to write, just too overwhelmed, but for now HAPPY BIRTHDAY Bella & Vienna…Go #beyourself and conquer the world and remember you don’t need to be accepted by others you just need to accept yourself.. I’m behind you.

Meanwhile, on March 17 this year, Karanvir and Teejay welcomed their third daughter Gia Vanessa Snow. In another post, Karanvir posted an adorable family picture from Bella and Vienne's birthday celebration and wrote, "Some celebrations will never end, like the birthday of my two darlings @twinbabydiaries @fairylights.events #ankita we can always count on you for such last moment incredible setup.

On the professional front, Karanvir Bohra and Zareen Khan will star in a horror-comedy titled "Patalpani: Azad Desh Ke Ghulam Bhoot". Directed by Raaj Aashoo, the cast of the film will also feature Illa Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Aditi Govitrikar, Upasna Singh and Sumit Gulati. The film is produced by Pancham Singh and Karanvir's wife Teejay. The film revolves around the past and present scenarios of society in a tongue-in-cheek manner.