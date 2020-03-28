Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
Shah Rukh Khan's Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi to return on DD amid coronavirus lockdown

DD National on Friday announced that it will re-run Shah Rukh Khan's 1989 TV Series Circus along with Rajit Kapoor's Byomkesh Bakshi from Saturday, March 28th.

New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2020 9:36 IST
It is time to do the happy dance for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans as the actor is all set to return on TV. While fans are still relishing the news of their favorite epic shows Ramayan and Mahabharat are set to return on TV, Doordarshan has given fans another reason to get excited as it is bringing back SRK's TV show Circus as well. With this, the show will return on TV after 30 years and fans will be able to experience the actor's good old days.

DD National on Friday announced that it will re-run SRK's 1989 TV Series Circus. In the tweet, the channel wrote, "Good news for @iamsrk Fans - ENJOY #ShahRukhKhan's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on your favourite channel @DDNational #StayHome India and enjoy this #Lockdown21 as #IndiaFightsCorona."

Also read: Ramayan re-telecast: Where and when to watch, date, time and characters

Not just Circus, but the channel will re-telecast Rajit Kapoor's Byomkesh Bakshi as well. The tweet read, "MUST WATCH - #RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever! Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi from 28th March at 11 am only on @DDNational."

Earlier in the day on Friday, Union Minister of Information and Broadcast Prakash Javdekar had announced the return of Ramayan and Mahabharat after huge public demand. The shows will air on DD national twice daily. While Ramayan will air at 9 am-10 am and 9 pm-10 pm, Mahabharat will telecast at 12 noon-1 pm and 7 pm-8 pm.

 

ALSO READ | Ramayan returns: Onscreen Sita aka Dipika Chikhalia's then and now pictures will leave you amazed

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan actor Arun Govil aka Ram expresses happiness over show's re-telecast

 

