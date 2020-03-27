Ramayan re-telecast: Where and when to watch, date, time and characters

The announcement of re-telecast of the epic show Ramayan is a dream come true for those who wanted to relive the nostalgia. The mythological series created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar will be re-telecast during the 21-day lockdown in the country. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. There was a huge demand to begin the re-telecast of some popular shows including Ramayan in this time of crisis. People mentioned how life on Sunday mornings would come to a standstill when it used to telecast on Doordarshan National. Ramayan was hugely popular during its time. Hence, re-telecasting a mythological show will help reduce stress when normal life has paralysed. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Ramayan re-telecast: When to watch- date and time
You can watch Ramayan in the morning and evening from March 28, 2020. While one episode will air from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the morning, the other will be aired from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM in the evening.
Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:
Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational
- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am
- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce— DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020
Ramayan re-telecast: Where to watch
Ramayan will go on air from March 28 on Doordarshan National.
Ramayan re-telecast: Characters and actors
- Arun Govil as Ram
- Deepika Chikhalia as Sita
- Sunil Lahri as Lakshman
- Sanjay Jog as Bharat
- Sameer Rajda as Shatrughna
- Dara Singh as Hanuman
- Bal Dhuri as Dashratha
The re-telecast of Ramayan will be a golden opportunity for the new generation to watch the iconic show, which once ruled the Indian television.