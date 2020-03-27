Ramayan re-telecast: Where and when to watch, date, time and characters

Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
Ramanand Sagar's iconic show Ramayan will be re-telecast in the morning and evening from March 28, 2020. While one episode will air from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the morning, the other will be aired from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM in the evening,

New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2020 23:41 IST
Time and date to watch re-telecast of Ramayan on Doordarshan

The announcement of re-telecast of the epic show Ramayan is a dream come true for those who wanted to relive the nostalgia. The mythological series created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar will be re-telecast during the 21-day lockdown in the country. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. There was a huge demand to begin the re-telecast of some popular shows including Ramayan in this time of crisis. People mentioned how life on Sunday mornings would come to a standstill when it used to telecast on Doordarshan National. Ramayan was hugely popular during its time. Hence, re-telecasting a mythological show will help reduce stress when normal life has paralysed. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.

 

Ramayan re-telecast: When to watch- date and time

You can watch Ramayan in the morning and evening from March 28, 2020. While one episode will air from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the morning, the other will be aired from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM in the evening. 


 

Ramayan re-telecast: Where to watch

Ramayan will go on air from March 28 on Doordarshan National.


 

Ramayan re-telecast: Characters and actors

  • Arun Govil as Ram
     
  • Deepika Chikhalia as Sita
     
  • Sunil Lahri as Lakshman
     
  • Sanjay Jog as Bharat
     
  • Sameer Rajda as Shatrughna
     
  • Dara Singh as Hanuman
     
  • Bal Dhuri as Dashratha
     

​The re-telecast of Ramayan will be a golden opportunity for the new generation to watch the iconic show, which once ruled the Indian television.

 

