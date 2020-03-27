Ramayan re-telecast: Where and when to watch, date, time and characters

Time and date to watch re-telecast of Ramayan on Doordarshan

The announcement of re-telecast of the epic show Ramayan is a dream come true for those who wanted to relive the nostalgia. The mythological series created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar will be re-telecast during the 21-day lockdown in the country. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. There was a huge demand to begin the re-telecast of some popular shows including Ramayan in this time of crisis. People mentioned how life on Sunday mornings would come to a standstill when it used to telecast on Doordarshan National. Ramayan was hugely popular during its time. Hence, re-telecasting a mythological show will help reduce stress when normal life has paralysed. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.

Ramayan re-telecast: When to watch- date and time

You can watch Ramayan in the morning and evening from March 28, 2020. While one episode will air from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the morning, the other will be aired from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM in the evening.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

Ramayan re-telecast: Where to watch

Ramayan will go on air from March 28 on Doordarshan National.





Ramayan re-telecast: Characters and actors

Arun Govil as Ram



Deepika Chikhalia as Sita



Sunil Lahri as Lakshman



Sanjay Jog as Bharat



Sameer Rajda as Shatrughna



Dara Singh as Hanuman



Bal Dhuri as Dashratha



​The re-telecast of Ramayan will be a golden opportunity for the new generation to watch the iconic show, which once ruled the Indian television.

