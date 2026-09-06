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Bigg Boss 20 LIVE Updates: The stage is set, Salman Khan to return as host with new 'Vardaan' twist

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Bigg Boss 20 is back with Salman Khan as the host, promising a fresh season filled with drama, unexpected twists and new faces. This live blog will update you on all the latest happenings inside the house.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 premieres on JioHotstar and Colors
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 premieres on JioHotstar and Colors Image Source : Instagram/JioHotstar
New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 20 is set to bring Salman Khan back to the hosting chair as the popular reality show enters its milestone 20th season. The new season promises a fresh mix of drama, entertainment, strategy and unexpected twists, with the makers introducing the ‘Vardaan’ theme and the intriguing ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ concept.

The grand premiere will also reveal the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house, with several names already creating buzz among fans. This season also follows an OTT-first release, with the show streaming on JioHotstar before its television telecast on Colors TV.

Stay tuned to this live blog for minute-by-minute details on Bigg Boss 20 house, themes, contestants, performances, and opening day drama. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 20

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  • 8:13 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Updates: What are the tentative names?

    The tentative list of contestants for the Hindi edition of Bigg Boss 20 includes Mahhi Vij, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Aman Gandhi, Amrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Mary Kom, Aasif Khan, ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh, Riya Ahir and Love Gill.

  • 8:06 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 20 House LIVE: What do we know about the contestants this time?

    While the complete contestant list will only be revealed during the course of the show, a promo showed Manoj Tiwari singing 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' on the Bigg Boss stage. It was later revealed that his daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, will be a part of the show. 

    Host Salman Khan also took a playful jibe at Tiwari, reminding him and the audience of the latter's iconic fight with Dolly Bindra on Bigg Boss 4.

  • 7:57 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 20 Grand Premiere LIVE: What does 'Tathas-Two' mean?

    Salman Khan has featured in several Bigg Boss promos and has uttered the words: 'Tathas-Two'. Now, what does it mean? Seems like we have to wait for another hour to find out.

     

  • 7:48 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 20 Today LIVE: What is the theme of the season?

    Salman Khan has dropped a cryptic hint about a new twist in Bigg Boss 20, summing it up in just two words, “Ek Vardaan.” While the teaser keeps the details under wraps, the mysterious phrase suggests that the new season will introduce a different element to the game.

    But what exactly does this “Vardaan” mean? Could it give contestants a special advantage, offer them an extra chance in the competition or completely change the way they play the game? The makers have deliberately kept the answer a mystery, leaving fans to decode the clues. As more promos roll out, curiosity around the new twist continues to build ahead of the season.

  • 7:46 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 20 LIVE: What times does the Hindi edition start?

    The Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premieres on Sunday, September 6. The show will stream exclusively on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors at 10.30 pm.

  • 7:45 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 20 Today LIVE: Salman Khan to return as host

    The wait is finally over. Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere tonight with Salman Khan returning as the host. 

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