Bigg Boss 20 LIVE Updates: The stage is set, Salman Khan to return as host with new 'Vardaan' twist

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 20 is set to bring Salman Khan back to the hosting chair as the popular reality show enters its milestone 20th season. The new season promises a fresh mix of drama, entertainment, strategy and unexpected twists, with the makers introducing the ‘Vardaan’ theme and the intriguing ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ concept.

The grand premiere will also reveal the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house, with several names already creating buzz among fans. This season also follows an OTT-first release, with the show streaming on JioHotstar before its television telecast on Colors TV.

Stay tuned to this live blog for minute-by-minute details on Bigg Boss 20 house, themes, contestants, performances, and opening day drama.