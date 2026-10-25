BB 20: ScoutOP's GF Kaashvi questions his closeness with Love Gill on WKV, says it 'makes me feel disgusted'

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar is set to get tense as ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, enters the show and questions his closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. The makers released a new promo on Saturday featuring Kaashvi's appearance on stage with host Rohit Shetty, leaving the housemates, including ScoutOP, surprised.

BB20: ScoutOP's GF Kaashvi questions his closeness with Love Gill

In the promo, Rohit Shetty calls Kaashvi to the stage, surprising the housemates. She then addresses Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP, and asks him, "Kaise jaa raha hai massage parlour, Tanmay?", indirectly referring to his recent 'blanket massage' moment, which sparked discussions online.

Kaashvi also turns to Love Gill and questions her behaviour towards ScoutOP. She asks, "Kya sach mein aap apne muh-bole bhaiyon ke saath bhi aisa hi karte ho?" Love responds by saying, "Mere liye ye sab normal tha," before adding that she is in pain. Watch the promo below:

Kaashvi later questions ScoutOP over his actions and asks him, "How did you think that you can compare me with her?" She also makes her disappointment clear, saying, "Agar ghar wali feeling chahiye thi toh aapko ghar par baithna tha. It makes me feel disgusted."

She further tells ScoutOP to set boundaries with Love Gill, adding, "Agar aapko 1% bhi izzat hai toh draw the line and cut her out."

The promo hints at an uncomfortable conversation between the couple, with Kaashvi openly expressing her displeasure over ScoutOP's equation with Love.

What happened in the recent Bigg Boss 20 WKV episode?

In the recent BB20 episode, Olympic medallist and boxer Mary Kom was eliminated from the house after a seven-week journey, after losing both her lifelines, which led to her eviction. During the episode, host Rohit Shetty also called out contestants ScoutOP, Asif and Yung DSA for repeatedly targeting Qazi Touqeer as a group.

Who is ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi?

For the unversed, Kaashvi Hiranandani is a full-time gamer and content creator associated with S8UL Esports, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is active on social media, particularly Instagram and YouTube. She has 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.78 million subscribers on YouTube.

Kaashvi has been dating Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP, who is also a professional esports gamer, streamer and content creator.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar

The upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air on Sunday, October 25, at 9 pm on JioHotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Also Read:

BB20 WKV promo: Rohit Shetty schools ScoutOP, Love Gill over 'blanket massage' moment, says 'not looking good'