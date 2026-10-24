KBC 18 promo: Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey join Amitabh Bachchan for Diwali special

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is gearing up for its worldwide release on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. The film has already generated considerable buzz with its posters, songs and trailers. Ahead of its release, the film’s lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, will appear on Sony TV’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 18 for a special Diwali episode with Amitabh Bachchan.

A newly released promo by Sony LIV offers a glimpse of the actors' appearance on the show. Ranbir, Sai and Ravie are seen joining Amitabh Bachchan on the KBC stage, where they interact with the veteran actor and participate in the game.

Ramayana cast joins Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18

The special episode comes as the makers of Ramayana continue to build anticipation for the film's release. With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey stepping into the roles of Rama, Sita and Lakshman, respectively, their appearance on KBC 18 adds to the film's Diwali promotions.

Sharing the promo, Sony LIV wrote, "Diwali special with the cast of Ramayana! Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, 29th-30th October, Thurs-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par."

When and where to watch KBC 18 Diwali special episode?

The Diwali special episodes of KBC 18, featuring the cast of Ramayana, will air on October 29 and 30, 2026, at 9 pm on Sony TV and Sony LIV. Their appearance brings together the cast of one of the most anticipated upcoming films and one of Indian television’s most popular quiz shows.

Ramayana cast and crew

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part mythological epic Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film's screenplay has been adapted by Shridhar Raghavan from Valmiki's epic. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The second part of the Ramayana is slated to release on Diwali 2027. The film features a star-studded cast including Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, among others.

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