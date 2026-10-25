MTV Roadies 21 shoot begins in Bihar; Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula arrive at Sasaram

The 21st season of the popular reality show MTV Roadies is being filmed in Bihar's Rohtas district, turning Sasaram and its surrounding areas into major attractions. The production team is shooting at picturesque locations such as Sikariya Dam, Karamchat Dam and the Kaimur hills. This has generated significant enthusiasm among locals, who hope the production will help boost tourism in the region.

The show's six judges, accompanied by their team, were present on set and spoke highly of these locations.

Roadies 21 shooting begins in Sasaram

The Roadies team arrived in Sasaram earlier this week and began filming at various locations across Rohtas. The district administration, led by District Magistrate Deepak Kumar Mishra, facilitated the shoot. Notable figures present included Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Rannvijay Singha, Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali, along with other members of the show’s team.

500 people involved in Roadies 21 production

Approximately 500 people are involved in the production, with accommodation arranged for them at various hotels in Sasaram. The crew is filming throughout the day and late into the night, making full use of the district’s rugged terrain, hills, forests and natural valleys.

Sikariya Dam in the spotlight

Located about 10 kilometres from Sasaram, Sikariya Dam is one of the first locations selected for the shoot. Over the past two years, the dam has gained popularity as a picnic spot, and the arrival of a nationally renowned TV show has further fuelled public interest in the location.

After concluding their work at Sikariya Dam, the production team moved on to Karamchat Dam and other sites in the Kaimur hills. The team has implemented strict security measures around the set to keep outsiders and the media at a distance, ensuring that details about the episodes are not leaked prematurely.

Growing hopes for tourism

Locals view the shoot as an opportunity to give Rohtas a new identity beyond its well-known historical heritage. The district is home to landmarks such as Rohtasgarh Fort and is surrounded by hills, waterfalls, dams and valleys. The show’s broadcast could bring greater recognition to these locations.

Officials and local residents are optimistic that the show’s national reach will introduce viewers to the natural beauty of Rohtas. They also hope this will pave the way for more films, web series and reality shows to be shot in Bihar in the future.

Stars praise Bihar's scenic locations

The cast and crew associated with the show have spoken highly of the locations. Many described the scenery as spectacular and expressed a desire to return. Their positive remarks have further boosted enthusiasm among local residents.

Many residents see the shoot as a sign that Bihar’s beautiful and culturally significant sites are gaining national recognition. As filming progresses, excitement about the episodes shot in Rohtas continues to grow. For the district, MTV Roadies is more than just a TV show; it is an opportunity to put its hills, dams and heritage sites firmly on India’s tourism map.

Where to watch Roadies 21

This season will feature three new judges alongside three returning ones. The OTT release date for Roadies Rebirth has also been announced, and the show will be available to stream on two OTT platforms. You can watch Roadies 21 on Netflix and JioHotstar.

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