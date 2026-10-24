Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rohit Shetty confronts Asif Khan over Qazi; Mary Kom to be eliminated?

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 20 is going to be quite special this week. Producer-director Rohit Shetty has taken over hosting duties, stepping in for Salman Khan. Several promos have surfaced on social media, showing him pulling up housemates for their behaviour. Meanwhile, another contestant will bid farewell to the show this week. Let’s find out which contestant might be facing their final Weekend Ka Vaar.

Rohit reprimands Asif

In one of the show’s promos, host Rohit Shetty is seen confronting Asif Khan right from the start. He asks the contestant what happened between him and Qazi this week. Asif replies, "He (Qazi) often makes very insensitive remarks and then claims that wasn’t his intention."

Giving Asif a reality check, Rohit says, "The way you approach him, saying 'tell me, tell me' you nearly struck him (Qazi) on the head! It almost seems like you are deliberately provoking him, hoping he might lash out physically so that he gets eliminated."

Asif then claims that Qazi tends to spit when he speaks. Rohit counters by saying that if he were to argue with Asif from such close proximity, he, too, would end up spitting. Asif further alleges that Qazi started using abusive language for no reason. Rohit responds, "So, you people are allowed to use abusive language? But if Qazi starts doing it, it suddenly becomes some unique, shocking event? What are you talking about?"

Whose ‘lifeline’ will come to an end?

Meanwhile, the show’s second promo revealed the list of contestants nominated this week: Gullu, Mary, Uditi, Arishfa, Manish, Amrapali and Luv.

Rohit then announced that they wouldn’t wait until the next day, as two lifelines would be forfeited that day. Those with two lifelines would lose one, while anyone with only one lifeline would be eliminated from the show.

Who was eliminated from the show this week?

According to reports circulating on social media, Mary Kom has been eliminated from the house this week. It is worth noting that Aman Gandhi was eliminated last week, and Mary was also among the bottom three contestants at the time.

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