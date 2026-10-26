Yogi Adityanath targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav in Kanpur; calls them 'chhote miyan' and 'bade miyan'

Kanpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party during an event in Kanpur, accusing both parties of supporting infiltrators and failing to deliver development during their time in power. Without directly naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he referred to them as "chhote miyan" and "bade miyan".

Addressing the gathering in Kanpur's Bithoor on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Adityanath said the two leaders had an affinity for infiltrators while allegedly disrespecting Dalits, disadvantaged communities, farmers and young people. The event followed prayers at the Valmiki Ashram and the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 411 crore at Nana Rao Peshwa Park.

'Both have a lot of love for infiltrators'

Taking aim at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said both parties had been given opportunities to govern Uttar Pradesh for extended periods but had failed to address the concerns of farmers, poor people and young people. "There are two miyan in the country at present. One is chhote miyan, and the other is bade miyan. Both have a lot of love for infiltrators," he said, alleging that they embraced Bangladeshi infiltrators while insulting Dalits, the disadvantaged, poor people, farmers and youth.

The chief minister also accused previous Samajwadi Party governments of allowing lawlessness to flourish, claiming that party-linked criminals had occupied land belonging to traders and poor people. He further alleged that women faced security threats and that young people were denied jobs or faced corruption in recruitment.

Yogi Adityanath accuses SP, Congress of obstructing development

Adityanath criticised the previous governments over the condition of Ayodhya, claiming that the city lacked adequate electricity, cleanliness and infrastructure before the BJP government took steps to develop it. Recalling the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after his victory in Lanka, he said the city had remained dependent on poor road connectivity for centuries. He alleged that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had failed to prioritise Ayodhya's development and later obstructed plans initiated by the BJP government.

He also cited the transformation of Kashi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor. According to Adityanath, the project has significantly improved the site's capacity to accommodate devotees. The chief minister said the government was working to develop religious destinations across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Vindhyavasini, Shukteerth, Naimisharanya and Bithoor.

Government plans improvements at 4,000 religious sites

Adityanath said the state government had decided to improve sites associated with Dr BR Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas and Maharishi Valmiki across Uttar Pradesh. He said work was planned at 4,000 locations, including the construction of boundary walls, the installation of canopies or roofs where needed, improved security arrangements and beautification.

The announcement came during the Valmiki Jayanti event in Bithoor, where the chief minister also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 411 crore.

Yogi recalls communal violence under previous governments

The chief minister also referred to past incidents of violence, including the Kosi Kalan clashes, the Jawahar Bagh incident in Mathura and the Muzaffarnagar riots. Speaking about the Jawahar Bagh case, Adityanath alleged that people linked to the Samajwadi Party had occupied land in the park and that two police officers, Mukul Dwivedi and Santosh Yadav, were killed when officials went to remove the encroachment.

He also recalled the Muzaffarnagar violence, claiming that several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Meerut and Bulandshahr, had been affected for an extended period.

'A chair can be inherited, but not wisdom'

Taking another swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said political power could not be secured repeatedly through family inheritance. He claimed that voters had already rejected the Samajwadi Party because of its record in government.

He added that political leaders needed to work on the ground to earn public support. He further alleged that Akhilesh Yadav had once benefited from inherited political power but would struggle to return to office. His remarks formed part of a wider attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over their governance record and political positions.

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