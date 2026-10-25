Karan Wahi breaks silence on breakup with Uditi Singh, clarifies they were never close to getting married

TV actors Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh have been in the spotlight for a while. Uditi, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, spoke about her relationship with Karan, which ended in 2022. She revealed that her family disapproved because Karan is an actor. Her family also had reservations about the significant age gap between them. Now, in an interview, Karan has discussed what went wrong in their relationship.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Wahi discussed his relationship with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh. Karan clarified that although they began dating with the intention of eventually getting married, they never made any concrete plans for a wedding.

Karan Wahi on his relationship with Uditi Singh

The actor shared that he was around 33–34 years old when the relationship began and, at that stage in his life, did not want to be in a relationship that would not lead to marriage. Karan mentioned that he and Uditi had discussed their future and spent a significant amount of time together during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he clarified that they never came close to getting married.

He stated, "It wasn't as if we were about to get married or had made any plans for a wedding. I think the intention was simply to move towards marriage, which was perhaps misinterpreted as a wedding being on the cards."

Why did Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi break up?

In the same interview, Karan explained what went wrong in their relationship. He said they were unable to find common ground or compatibility. He also dismissed speculation that their breakup was caused by interference or objections from their parents.

There was an age gap of nearly 10 years between the former couple, a topic that had been widely discussed since their relationship became public. However, Karan did not explicitly state that the age gap was the reason for their breakup.

He remarked, "I think we just weren't fully compatible. At least, that’s true from my perspective."

Karan Wahi helped Uditi Singh build her career

Later in the interview, Karan addressed comments made by Uditi about their relationship on Bigg Boss 20. He noted that the audience might not have seen everything Uditi said about him, as portions of their conversation had been edited out of the aired episodes.

Karan claimed that Uditi herself had acknowledged the significant support he gave her when she first arrived in Mumbai and was trying to establish her career.

What did Uditi Singh say about the breakup?

Karan Wahi maintains that he holds no bitterness towards his former partner. Notably, in an episode of Bigg Boss 20, Uditi said that her breakup with Karan had proved to be a "blessing in disguise". She further alleged that Karan often discouraged her or undermined her confidence. Uditi said that both her career and her life underwent a complete transformation following the breakup.

Previously, she had also shared how they first met, revealing that she had sent Karan a direct message (DM) on Instagram about a restaurant in London. This led to them deciding to meet.

Also Read:

BB 20: ScoutOP's GF Kaashvi questions his closeness with Love Gill on WKV, says it 'makes me feel disgusted'