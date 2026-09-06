Why did Mahhi Vij reject Bigg Boss for years? Actress reveals the reason to Salman Khan

Actress Mahhi Vij became the sixteenth and final contestant to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 house on September 6. The actress revealed that she had turned down the show several times in the past as she felt the timing was not right. This time, however, she felt ready to take on the challenge, with her children also encouraging her to participate.

For the unversed, Mahhi was previously married to Jay Bhanushali. They got married in 2011 and announced separation in January 2026.

Mahhi Vij reveals what took her so long to be a part of Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan welcomed Mahhi on stage and revealed that the Bigg Boss production team had wanted her to be part of the show for a long time. However, she had repeatedly rejected the offer. Salman also recalled that ever since he became associated with Bigg Boss, he had heard Mahhi's name being considered for the reality show.

When Salman asked her what had kept her away from Bigg Boss for so long, Mahhi explained that the timing simply wasn't right earlier. She added that even until last month she had decided to reject Bigg Boss 20. She said she has always been a fan of the show and regularly watched it, but finally decided to enter this season. Salman also revealed that her children, Khushi and Rajveer, whom she has adopted, along with her biological daughter Tara, persuaded her to take the plunge.

Tara, who was present in the audience, joined her mother on stage and gave her a warm hug before Mahhi entered the Bigg Boss house. She then met the other contestants and introduced herself.

Mahhi Vij has already become the newsmaker of Bigg Boss 20

However, it looks like Mahhi has already started making an impact. The preview for the next episode shows her emerging as one of the early talking points inside the house, with some contestants already facing issues with her.

Bigg Boss 20 full contestant list

Bigg Boss 20 brings together 17 contestants from entertainment, sports, social media and the digital world. The lineup includes M C Mary Kom, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Rhiya Yadav, Love Gill, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Mahhi Vij, Asif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Kanika Mann and Tanmay Singh aka Scoutop. Each contestant comes with a different background and personality, setting the stage for plenty of contrasting dynamics inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20 premieres at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors.

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